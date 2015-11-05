LONDON Nov 5 One of the golden couples of
ballet, renowned Russian ballerina Natalia Osipova and Ukrainian
dancer Sergei Polunin, said on Thursday they hope their
real-life romance will infuse a dance version of "A Streetcar
Named Desire" to be staged in London.
Osipova, formerly of the Bolshoi and now a principal at The
Royal Ballet in London, and Polunin said they will appear in the
roles of Blanche and Stanley next June in a newly choreographed
dance work inspired by the Tennessee Williams play as part of
the 2016 season at Sadler's Wells.
They also confirmed longstanding speculation in the tabloid
British press that they are a couple -- with Polunin, when asked
point blank at a press conference if they were romantically
linked, responding: "Yes".
"It's actually a bit hard because for some reason big
theatres are trying to separate us," he said.
"But we are fighting for artists to feel the real emotion,
to your partner it's very important and the audience always
feels and sees the truth."
The dance adaptation inspired by the steamy 1947 play is to
be choreographed by Arthur Pita, with whom Osipova has worked
before.
The programme also includes two other works choreographed
especially for Osipova and will mark her first foray into
contemporary dance, Sadler's Wells said.
Polunin, translating from the Russian for Osipova, said that
she thinks Blanche is "a fantastic role...she's always wanted to
do that role".
He also said that Osipova, who had to withdraw from some
ballet performances in the United States earlier this year due
to injury, wanted to tackle new styles while she was still
young.
"It's important not to do it at the end of your career but
at your peak," he said, translating her comments.
The 2016 season at Sadler's Wells, one of the premiere dance
venues in Britain, also includes a performance by the French
artist Bartabas that will involve four horses and a donkey on
stage, a hip-hop programme and a flamenco festival, plus an
extensive programme of modern dance.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Louise Heavens)