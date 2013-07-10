NEW YORK, July 10 Celebrity chef Paula Deen, who
lost book deals, contracts and her television cooking show on
The Food Network after she admitted using a racial slur, is set
to be a comic book star of female empowerment, a publisher said
on Wednesday.
Bluewater Productions, which publishes a series of female
celebrity-driven comic books, said the biography comic book
called "Female Force: Paula Deen" will be released in October
and include Deen's fall from grace.
"She really changed cooking - and Southern cooking - for
women," said Bluewater President Darren G. Davis, who added that
the comic book had been in the works for several months before
many of Deen's business partners cut ties with her.
Davis said Bluewater, which has partnered with celebrities
such as TV host Ellen DeGeneres and actor William Shatner, had
reached out to Deen for a partnership several months earlier but
the 66-year-old Southern food doyenne has not yet responded.
The partnership would involve the company donating money to
a charity chosen by Deen and running ads for the charity on
Deen's behalf. Deen will not receive any money from the comic.
"We're not jumping on the bandwagon," Davis said about
Deen's business partners who distanced their brands from the
celebrity chef.
"We're moving forward with this 'Female Force' series
because she fits in with women like Julia Child and Barbara
Walters," David added. "We're not going to flambé her."
The bulk of the comic book will be about the entrepreneur
who turned a home-based catering business into a culinary
empire. Printings of the comic books range from about 1,000
copies to 150,000, Davis said, but he didn't yet know how many
Paula Deen copies would go to print.
Deen's multi-million dollar business of cookbooks,
restaurants and home supplies began to crumble last month when a
legal deposition was released in which Deen, who is white, said
that she had used the "N-word" in the past.
Although Deen said she never intentionally hurt anyone, she
lost about a dozen business deals after the deposition surfaced
in court documents, including partnerships with retailers Target
Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.