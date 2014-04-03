By David Beasley
ATLANTA, April 3 Celebrity chef Paula Deen's
popular Savannah, Georgia, restaurant, which was at the center
of a racially charged lawsuit against her, abruptly closed on
Thursday after a decade in business.
"Thank you for 10 great years," Uncle Bubba's Oyster House,
owned by Deen and her brother, Bubba Hiers, told customers on
its website. "Uncle Bubba's is now closed."
A white employee of Uncle Bubba's sued Deen and her brother
claiming she had been the victim of sexual harassment and that
there was a pattern of racial discrimination against black
employees at the restaurant.
Deen said in a deposition in the case that she had used a
racial slur, which prompted Scripps Networks Interactive Inc
to drop her cooking show from its cable television
channel, the Food Network.
The controversy prompted companies such as Wal-Mart Stores
Inc, Target Corp and Home Depot Inc to
stop selling Deen products.
A federal judge last summer dismissed the lawsuit. {ID:
link]
Hiers closed the restaurant "in order to explore development
options for the waterfront property on which the restaurant is
located," Jaret Keller, spokesman for the Deen family, said in a
written statement.
"At this point, no specific plans have been announced and a
range of uses are under consideration in order to realize the
highest and best use for the property."
Keller declined to comment on whether the restaurant's
closure was related to the lawsuit.
Deen has lately been staging a comeback, with The Wall
Street Journal reporting that a private equity firm agreed
earlier this year to invest $75 to $100 million in the recently
formed Paula Deen Ventures.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Richard Chang)