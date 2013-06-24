June 24 American celebrity chef Paula Deen, who
was dropped by TV's Food Network after she admitted in a lawsuit
that she used a racial slur in the past, will appear on NBC-TV's
"Today" show on Wednesday after canceling a scheduled interview
last week.
The program's anchor, Matt Lauer, said on Monday's show that
Deen "told us she will be here this time."
Deen, who withdrew from an interview on June 21, tweeted,
"See you Wednesday, I am so glad Matt, Al and my friends at
@TodayShow are bringing me back."
The program did not say if Deen would address the
controversy.
Deen, 66, apologized in videos posted online for using a
racial slur, but Food Network later said it would not renew the
Southern chef's contract when it expired at the end of June.
Pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc on Monday also dropped
Deen, who had a name-brand line of hams with the company, saying
in a statement that it "condemns the use of offensive and
discriminatory language and behavior of any kind."
The controversy surrounding Deen began last week when a
deposition taken as part of a lawsuit was released in which
Deen, who is white, was asked if she had used the "N-word," and
responded, "Yes, of course."
Deen, who has built a business empire based on high-calorie
and fried Southern food with cookbooks, restaurants and kitchen
supplies, made the comments in a deposition related to a racial
and sexual discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee.
The former employee of Paula Deen Enterprises, Lisa Jackson,
is suing Deen and her brother, Earl "Bubba" Hiers, over
allegations that while discussing plans for Hiers' 2007 wedding,
Deen said she wanted a "true southern plantation-style wedding."
Jackson said that Deen used the slur in the discussion
describing how she wanted an all-black wait staff for the party
dressed in "long-sleeve white shirts, black shorts and black bow
ties, you know in the Shirley Temple days, they used to tap
dance around," she said, according to the lawsuit.
The Food Network is owned by Scripps Network Interactive Inc
, while Chinese meat company Shuanghui International
hopes to buy Smithfield, the world's largest pork
producer and processor, for $4.7 billion in what would be the
biggest takeover of a U.S. company by a Chinese firm.
That deal is expected to close in the second half of 2013.