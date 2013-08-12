Aug 12 Celebrity chef Paula Deen won a partial
victory on Monday when a U.S. judge dismissed the racial
discrimination portion of a lawsuit that has already cost the
Southern culinary star a big chunk of her multimillion-dollar
enterprise.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. district court in Savannah,
Georgia, by Lisa Jackson, who worked for five years at a
restaurant owned by Deen and her brother, Bubba Hiers.
Jackson claimed she was the victim of sexual harassment and
alleged there was a pattern of racial discrimination against
African-American employees at the restaurant, Uncle Bubba's
Seafood and Oyster House.
U.S. District Judge William Moore ruled on Monday that
Jackson had no grounds to sue on the basis of racial
discrimination because she is white. There were no allegations
that any racially offensive remarks were directed at her or
intended to harass her, the judge ruled.
He said he would decide later whether the sexual harassment
part of the lawsuit could go forward.
Deen, 66, admitted in a deposition in the case that she had
used the "N-word," an admission that prompted Scripps Networks
Interactive Inc to drop her cooking show from its cable
television channel, the Food Network.
Other companies rushed to cut their ties with Deen, dropping
her as a celebrity endorser and announcing they would no longer
carry the cookbooks, housewares and other products that helped
Deen build a multi-million dollar enterprise.
The case in U.S. District Court, Southern District of
Georgia is Lisa Jackson vs. Paula Deen, Paula Deen Enterprises
et al., 12-cv-139.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Richard Chang)