(Adds statement from Deen and the former employee)
Aug 23 A federal judge on Friday dismissed the
final component of a racial discrimination and sexual harassment
case against celebrity chef Paula Deen that has cost the
Southern culinary star a big chunk of her multimillion-dollar
enterprise.
In dismissing the sexual harassment aspect of the case, U.S.
District Judge William Moore wrote that no fees were awarded to
either party, according to court documents. The two parties
reached a settlement, said a person familiar with the case, and
Moore's dismissal did not address the merits.
The lawsuit against Deen and her brother, Bubba Hiers, was
brought by Lisa Jackson, a five-year employee of Uncle Bubba's
Seafood and Oyster House, a restaurant owned by the siblings in
Savannah, Georgia.
Jackson claimed she had been the victim of sexual
harassment. Jackson, who is white, also alleged there was a
pattern of racial discrimination against black employees at the
restaurant.
Earlier this month, Moore dismissed the racial
discrimination allegations because any racially offensive
remarks were not directed at Jackson or intended to harass
Jackson.
Deen, 66, said in a deposition in the case that she had used
a racial slur, an admission that prompted Scripps Networks
Interactive Inc to drop her cooking show from its cable
television channel, the Food Network.
Other companies, including Smithfield Foods Inc,
pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk and retailers
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Home Depot Inc and Target
Corp, also rushed to cut their ties with Deen, dropping
her as a celebrity endorser and announcing they would no longer
carry the cookbooks, housewares and other products that helped
Deen build a multimillion-dollar enterprise.
In a statement, Deen said she believes in "kindness and
fairness for everyone."
"While this has been a difficult time for both my family and
myself, I am pleased that the judge dismissed the race claims
and I am looking forward to getting this behind me, now that the
remaining claims have been resolved," Deen said. "I am confident
that those who truly know how I live my life know that I believe
in kindness and fairness for everyone."
Jackson released a statement through Deen's spokeswoman in
which she called Deen a "woman of compassion and kindness."
"During a very difficult period in my life the Deen family
gave me hope and the opportunity to work to build a brighter
future for my family and me," she said. "I assumed that all of
my complaints about the workplace environment were getting to
Paula Deen, but I learned during this matter that this was not
the case."
(Reporting by Edith Honan in New York; Editing by Paul
Thomasch, Bill Trott and Lisa Shumaker)