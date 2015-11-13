(Adds confirmation of suspect's name)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Nov 13 Pauley Perrette, an actress
on the popular U.S. television show "NCIS," was attacked in Los
Angeles by a homeless man who punched her repeatedly in the face
and made her fear for her life, she said in a social media post.
A man has been arrested in connection with the attack.
Perrette wrote that on Thursday night she was walking on the
street near her home when the man grabbed her and struck her on
the nose and forehead while threatening to kill her.
"There was an empty garage behind me and I knew if he got me
in there I was dead," Perrette wrote in an emotional account of
the incident that she shared via Twitter.
Perrette, who plays a forensic investigator on the hit
police procedural "NCIS," said the man kept telling her his name
was "William" and warning her not to forget it.
In her terror, she wrote, she replied to her attacker that
she has a nephew with that name. The man punched her again, and
then let her go, she wrote, letting her move away from him
before collapsing on the sidewalk in shock.
"Some guy walked right past me with a dog that licked my
face," Perrette wrote. "He was on his phone, annoyed. Did
nothing."
Perrette later drew a sketch of the suspect for police,
which helped lead to his arrest, she wrote.
Officers arrested David Merck, a 45-year-old transient, on
Thursday and booked him for aggravated battery, said Los Angeles
police spokesman Officer Ricardo Hernandez.
Merck is being held on bail of $100,000, according to online
jail records which listed his birthday as Thursday, the day of
the alleged attack.
Police declined to release more details on the case.
But Los Angeles police Sergeant Bob Ward earlier told the
Los Angeles Times the man arrested in connection with the attack
has a criminal record and had been "self-medicating" with drugs.
"Probably didn't even know who she is," Ward told the paper.
"NCIS," which airs on CBS and portrays the activities of
special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, is
one of the most watched scripted shows on television and
regularly has more than 15 million viewers.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Wallis)