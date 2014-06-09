NEW YORK, June 9 Former Beatle Paul McCartney,
following his doctors' orders as he recovers from a viral
illness after falling ill in Japan last month, has rescheduled
some U.S. dates on his world tour.
"I'm sorry but it's going to be a few more weeks before we
get rocking in America again. I'm feeling great but taking my
docs' advice to take it easy for a few more days," McCartney
said in a statement released on Monday.
He is expected to make a complete recovery.
The 71-year-old Grammy-winning musician canceled his
sold-out "Out There" tour dates in Japan and a concert in South
Korea after being hospitalized for the illness.
The tour will resume in Albany, N.Y., on July 5. Concerts
are scheduled from June 14-26 in Lubbock, Texas; Dallas; New
Orleans; Atlanta; Jacksonville, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee;
and Louisville, Kentucky, have been rescheduled in October.
All tickets for the original shows will be honored for the
new dates, according to the statement.
McCartney and drummer Ringo Starr are the only surviving
members of the Liverpool band that shot to international
prominence and made their U.S. television debut on "The Ed
Sullivan Show" 50 years ago. The group's last public appearance
together was in 1969.
After the group split up, McCartney formed the band "Wings"
and has also had a long and successful solo career.
