LOS ANGELES, March 25 The fiery car accident
last year that killed "Fast & Furious" actor Paul Walker was
caused by excessive speed and not a mechanical failure, the Los
Angeles County Sheriff said on Tuesday, concluding its almost
four-month investigation.
The red Porsche Carrera GT sports car driven by Walker's
friend Roger Rodas, 38, was traveling at speeds of 80 to 93
miles per hour (129 to 150 kilometers per hour) before Rodas
lost control of the car and crashed into trees and a utility
pole in Santa Clarita, California, northwest of Los Angeles.
"Investigators determined the cause of the fatal
solo-vehicle collision was unsafe speed for the roadway
conditions," Los Angeles County Sheriff Commander Mike Parker
said in a statement.
Walker, 40, died from traumatic injuries and burns while
Rodas died of multiple traumatic injuries in the one-car crash
on Nov. 30, the Los Angeles County coroner's office determined
in January.
Walker was in the process of filming "Fast & Furious 7" at
the time and production was halted a few days later.
No drugs or alcohol were found in the bodies of Walker and
Rodas. The investigation determined that both were wearing
seatbelts, and driver and passenger airbags had deployed.
Universal Pictures said in December that the release of the
seventh installment in the highly lucrative franchise would be
pushed back by nine months to April 2015. Walker will appear in
the film.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Richard
Chang)