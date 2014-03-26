(Adds details from investigation, film clip, background)
By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, March 25 The fiery car accident
last year that killed "Fast & Furious" actor Paul Walker was
caused by excessive speed and not mechanical failure, the Los
Angeles County Sheriff said on Tuesday, concluding an almost
four-month investigation.
The red Porsche Carrera GT sports car driven by Walker's
friend Roger Rodas, 38, was traveling at speeds of 80 to 93
miles per hour (129 to 150 kilometers per hour) before Rodas
lost control of the car and crashed into trees and a utility
pole in Santa Clarita, California, northwest of Los Angeles.
"Investigators determined the cause of the fatal
solo-vehicle collision was unsafe speed for the roadway
conditions," Los Angeles County Sheriff Commander Mike Parker
said in a statement.
Parker said the 2005 model-year high-powered sports car had
been modified to increase its horsepower. There were no
pre-existing issues with the car that would have caused the
crash, the investigation concluded.
The posted speed limit on the road where the accident
occurred is 45 mph (72 kph). There were no eyewitnesses to the
crash and investigators from the sheriff's department and
California Highway Patrol used security video cameras in the
area to gather evidence.
Walker, 40, died from traumatic injuries and burns and Rodas
died of multiple traumatic injuries in the Nov. 30 crash, the
Los Angeles County coroner's office determined in January.
No drugs or alcohol were found in the bodies of Walker and
Rodas. The investigation determined that they were wearing
seatbelts, and driver and passenger airbags had deployed.
Investigators also sought help with the inquiry from German
carmaker Porsche and French tire manufacturer Michelin.
Walker was in the process of filming "Fast & Furious 7" at
the time and production was halted a few days later.
The actor became a symbol of street-racing and car culture
in his role as law enforcement officer Brian O'Conner in five of
the six "Fast & Furious" films about illegal street racing,
heists and organized crime.
Universal Pictures said in December that release of the
seventh installment in the highly lucrative franchise would be
pushed back by nine months to April 2015.
At a convention of movie theater owners in Las Vegas on
Tuesday, Universal showed a clip of the film featuring some of
Walker's final scenes.
Walker's 15-year-old daughter, Meadow, is the sole
beneficiary of his estate, which is valued at more than $16
million, according to court documents.
The actor's mother is petitioning a Los Angeles court for
guardianship of Meadow.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Additional reporting by Lisa
Richwine in Las Vegas; Editing by Mary Milliken)