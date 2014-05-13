LOS ANGELES May 13 Design defects of a Porsche
sports car caused the crash that killed actor Paul Walker, the
widow of the car's driver said in a lawsuit against the
automaker, alleging negligence and wrongful death among other
claims.
Kristine Rodas says in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles
Superior Court on Monday that a suspension failure of the 2005
Porsche Carrera GT led to her late husband losing control of the
vehicle before it careened into trees and a utility pole killing
Walker and driver Roger Rodas last November.
Walker's death at age 40 led to a temporary halt in
production of "Fast & Furious 7," the successful movie series
about illegal street racing that helped popularize his career.
Rodas' attorney, citing expert inspections of the crash, say
in the lawsuit that Roger Rodas, an experienced race car driver,
was traveling at 55 miles per hour (89 km per hour) on a street
in Santa Clarita, California, at the time of the crash, below
the speed Los Angeles County Sheriff investigators said.
Authorities ruled the crash was caused by excessive speed
and not a mechanical failure. The investigation found Rodas was
traveling at speeds of 80 to 93 mph (129 to 150 kph) which
caused him to lose control of the car in a 45-mph (72-kph) zone.
The suit asks for unspecified damages from Porsche Cars
North America, which is owned by Volkswagen AG.
"We're very sorry for the Rodas and Walker families' loss,"
company spokesman Nick Twork said. "The crash was the subject of
a detailed of investigation of the proper authorities ... and
their investigation disproves the allegations in the lawsuit."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa
Shumaker)