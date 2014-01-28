Jan 28 Pete Seeger, who helped create the modern
American folk music movement and co-wrote some of its most
enduring songs such as "If I Had a Hammer," died on Monday at
the age of 94, U.S. media reported.
Seeger, a Woody Guthrie protege whose songwriting credits
included folk classics "Where Have All the Flowers Gone" and
"Turn! Turn! Turn!," died of natural causes at New
York-Presbyterian Hospital, his grandson Kitama Cahill Jackson
told the New York Times.
Seeger also was known for his liberal politics, working as
an environmentalist, protesting against wars from Vietnam to
Iraq and being sentenced to prison for refusing to testify to
Congress about his time in the Communist Party.
He performed at a concert marking Barack Obama's
presidential inauguration in January 2009.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Bill Trott/Jeremy
Gaunt)