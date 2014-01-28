(Adds statement from record company)
By Diane Bartz
Jan 28 Pete Seeger, who helped create the modern
American folk music movement, co-wrote enduring songs like "If I
Had a Hammer" and in turn became a leading voice for social
justice, died on Monday at the age of 94.
He was variously hailed in social and traditional media as a
"hero", "America's conscience" and "A man of the people".
Seeger died of natural causes at New York-Presbyterian
Hospital, his record company, Appleseed Recordings, said.
Seeger was well known for his liberal politics, working as
an environmentalist, protesting against wars from Vietnam to
Iraq. He was sentenced to prison for refusing to testify to
Congress about his time in the Communist Party.
In January 2009, Seeger performed at a concert marking
Barack Obama's presidential inauguration.
He then celebrated his 90th birthday in May of that year
with a concert in New York's Madison Square Garden that drew
15,000 spectators and performers, including Bruce Springsteen,
John Mellencamp, Emmylou Harris, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez and
Kris Kristofferson. Proceeds went an environmental group Seeger
founded.
"Like a ripple that keeps going out from a pond, Mr.
Seeger's music will keep going out all over the world spreading
the message of non-violence and peace and justice and equality
for all," Jim Musselman of Appleseed Recordings said in a
statement.
Seeger and Woody Guthrie started the Almanac Singers in the
early 1940s and in 1949 Seeger was a founding member of another
key folk group, the Weavers. Those groups opened the way for Bob
Dylan and another generation of folk music singer/songwriters in
the 1960s and '70s.
The Weavers had a No. 1 hit with a version of Leadbelly's
"Good Night, Irene" and by 1952 the group had sold more than 4
million records. The members soon drifted apart, however, after
being blacklisted for links to the Communist Party.
Seeger and Lee Hays wrote "If I Had a Hammer" for the
Weavers, along with the hit "So Long, It's Been Good to Know
You".
Seeger also wrote the modern classic "Turn! Turn! Turn!"
with lyrics from the Bible's Ecclesiastes and "Where Have All
the Flowers Gone" with Joe Hickerson. But he was modest about
his songwriting.
"Hardly any of my songs have been written entirely by me,"
he once said in an interview. "I swiped things here and there
and wrote new verses" to old tunes.
'LOST MY HEART TO THE BANJO'
Seeger, born on May 3, 1919 in Patterson, New York, was the
son of two teachers at the famed Juilliard School of Music - his
father an ethnomusicologist and his mother a violinist.
He became interested in folk music through his father, who
directed family friend Aaron Copland to the music of West
Virginia coal miners, resulting in the classical music works
"Appalachian Spring" and "Fanfare for the Common Man."
Another of his father's friends was folk archivist Alan
Lomax, who hired the younger Seeger to classify recordings at
the Library of Congress in Washington.
A key moment in Seeger's life was attending a mountain dance
festival in North Carolina with his father.
"I lost my heart to the banjo," he said later. "It was an
exciting sound and there was a kind of honesty in country music
that I didn't find in pop music."
In 1938, Seeger dropped out of Harvard University and took
his banjo on the road. During his travels he met Guthrie at a
benefit concert for California migrant farm workers.
Seeger's career was derailed in 1951 when a book listed the
Weavers as Communists. During the next year, the group's record
company dropped them and they were refused radio, television and
concert appearances.
Seeger had been a Communist Party member but left about
1950. Still, he refused to answer questions from the U.S. House
of Representatives Un-American Activities Committee in 1955, was
prosecuted and sentenced to a year in jail in 1961. The
conviction was overturned on appeal but Seeger's career did not
begin to recover until the Smothers Brothers invited him to
appear on their television show in 1967.
Seeger spent the next two decades performing on college
campuses, at folk festivals and political rallies.
Despite his impact on American music, Seeger won just one
Grammy for an album, 1997's "Pete" in the best traditional folk
album category. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy
in 1993.
In 2007 Springsteen won the best traditional folk Grammy for
"We Shall Overcome - the Seeger Sessions," a collection of songs
popularized by Seeger.
He was a founder of Clearwater, a group to clean up the
Hudson River, and wrote children's books.
Seeger's wife Toshi, who he married in 1941, died in 2013.
They lived in upstate New York and had three children.
