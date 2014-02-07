(Updates with information on people charged with drug offences)
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK Feb 7 Family and close friends bid
their final farewells on Friday at a private funeral for actor
Philip Seymour Hoffman, whose tragic death of an apparent
overdose at the age of 46 robbed the entertainment world of one
of its finest talents.
Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Michelle
Williams, Joaquin Phoenix, Mary Louise Parker and Chris Rock
were among the Hollywood stars who attended the service at the
Church of St. Ignatius Loyola on Manhattan's Upper East Side to
mourn the death of the Oscar-winning actor.
Blanchett, who spoke at the funeral along with director Paul
Thomas Anderson, braved the cold in a long black coat as the
hearse bearing Hoffman's coffin pulled away from the church on
Park Avenue.
She declined to comment as tears streamed down her face.
New York director and screenwriter Amos Poe said the funeral
"was beautiful, just like Phil."
Many of the actors at the service had worked with Hoffman.
Williams lost her former partner, actor Heath Ledger, to an
accidental drug overdose in 2008.
Scores of photographers, camera crews and reporters stood on
piles of snow across from the large church, while fans were kept
behind a barricade.
"I saw him in 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' and I thought
he showed real genius. I am here paying my respects," said a
tearful Mary Catherine Wright, who lives nearby.
"He is remembered by most people for his movie roles, but I
think his theater performances were pretty remarkable," she
added.
Hoffman, whose body was discovered on Sunday in his
Greenwich Village apartment, is survived by his long-term
partner, Mimi O'Donnell, and their three young children, Cooper,
Tallulah and Willa.
A memorial service is planned for later this month.
PHENOMENAL CHARACTER ACTOR
Although Hoffman was found with a syringe in his arm, the
cause of his death was still undetermined on Friday pending the
results of further studies.
Four people were charged with drug offenses, possibly
connected to the substances found at the actor's home. The
charges against one were subsequently dropped and the other
three have denied any involvement.
Hoffman, a best actor Oscar winner for his role in the 2005
biographical film "Capote," won accolades for his versatility on
the stage and screen.
"He was an old shoe of a guy who could just transform
himself," New York stage actress Noelle McGrath said at an
earlier vigil, adding that he was one of the most phenomenal
character actors ever.
From his Tony-nominated role as Willy Loman in Arthur
Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Death of a Salesman" to
complex characters in such films as "Happiness," in which he
played an obscene phone caller, and "Before the Devil Knows
You're Dead," Hoffman transfixed audiences with his talent.
He also earned Tony award nominations for "Long Day's
Journey Into Night" and "True West."
On the big screen, the actor appeared in blockbusters such
as "The Hunger Games" series and garnered best supporting actor
Oscar nominations for "The Master," "Doubt" and "Charlie
Wilson's War."
Although he talked openly about his past struggles with
substance abuse, Hoffman's untimely death was a shock and came
just as police spoke of more heroin hitting the streets of New
York.
"Unfortunately, our city, like America, has got a
continuing, constantly changing narcotics problem," New York
NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton said after a crime commission
meeting on Friday.
"The issue of heroin, which has been so much referenced in
the death of Mr. Hoffman, is appearing to be increasing again,"
he added.
Friends and Hollywood stars also paid their respects at a
wake on Thursday, and Hoffman was remembered at a candlelight
vigil outside the Labyrinth Theater Company in Greenwich Village
on Wednesday evening.
He had been a member and a former artistic director of the
New York company, which is one of the nation's leading ensemble
theater groups.
(Writing by Patricia Reaney; editing by Gunna Dickson)