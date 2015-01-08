VATICAN CITY Jan 8 Hollywood actress Angelina
Jolie met Pope Francis on Thursday after a screening at the
Vatican of her film "Unbroken", the Vatican said.
The pope was not present at the screening but Jolie, who is
a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner
for Refugees (UNHCR), and two of her children met him briefly
afterwards, a spokesman said. Her husband Brad Pitt was not
present.
Jolie, 39, directed the film about American Olympian and
World War Two hero Louis Zamperini, whose plane was shot down
over the Pacific during World War Two.
It tells the story of his survival in a raft for nearly two
months and his later ordeal as an inmate in prisoner of war
camps.
