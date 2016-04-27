U.S. singer Prince (L) watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

The Revolution, the band that played with Prince during the "Purple Rain" era, say they plan to reunite and perform again "soon."

In a video posted on social media Tuesday, guitarist Wendy Melvoin said the Revolution "have decided after spending three or four days together now grieving over the loss of Prince that we would like to come out and do some shows ... see you soon."

The video on Facebook and Twitter shows five members of the Revolution, Melvoin, bassist Mark Brown, keyboard players Lisa Coleman and Matt Fink, and drummer Bobby Z, sitting on a couch.

The band, which was formed in Prince's Minneapolis home town, played with him from 1979 on albums and tours, including "Purple Rain" and "1999," before splitting up in the mid-'80s.

Sales of Prince records have soared since the influential musician was found dead last Thursday at age 57 in an elevator at his Paisley Park Studios compound in Minneapolis. The cause of his death is not yet known.

