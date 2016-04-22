By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, April 22 The late pop star Prince
was known in life as fiercely determined to protect his
intellectual property, but how well others might profit from his
legacy hinges on how astute he was about arranging for control
of his music after death.
Prince, 57, who died on Thursday at his home and studio
compound in Minnesota, is one of relatively few recording
artists believed to have possessed ownership of his master
recordings and much of his own music publishing.
"Ownership of his catalog will follow his estate," veteran
Los Angeles-based entertainment lawyer Jay Cooper said on
Thursday. "Ownership of the masters will go to whoever inherits
it from his estate."
At stake is music featured on more than 30 albums that have
sold over 36 million copies in the United State alone since
1978, plus hundreds of songs that are reported to remain
unreleased in his vaults.
The key unanswered question about the fate of Prince's
intellectual property is whether the recording artist had a
valid will or estate plan in place at the time of his death,
lawyers said.
Twice divorced with no surviving children, he apparently
lacked any immediately identifiable heirs.
"I hope for his sake that he had an estate plan, especially
with no heirs," attorney Lee Phillips, who represented Prince
during the singer's 20s when he made his first blockbuster
album, "Purple Rain," was quoted as telling The Hollywood
Reporter.
Through instructions in a will to a trustee, the artist
could posthumously restrict the granting of commercial licenses
to his music, and thus "continue, in effect, from the grave to
control the usage of his songs," Phillips said.
But, he added: "Who knows if he even has a will? He was a
unique person."
Absent a will, inheritance would be determined by a probate
court, subject to the laws of succession in Prince's home state
of Minnesota, Cooper said.
CREATIVE CONTROL
Prince was almost as well known for an unyielding defense of
his artistic rights as he was for his music.
So assertive was he in maintaining creative control that
during a bitter contract battle with Warner Bros. in the 1990s,
he famously changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol and
scrawled the word "slave" on his forehead in performances.
The dispute centered at least in part on Prince's desire to
release his music more frequently than the label was willing.
Prince found it "abhorrent" that he would "use that type of
intellectual creativity and pour everything into it and give to
people only to have somebody else own it at the end of the day,"
said Owen Husney, the star's first manager, told Reuters TV in
an interview.
Prince ultimately made peace with Warner, reaching a deal in
2014 to regain ownership of his master recordings in return for
allowing the label to digitally remaster and reissue his back
catalog, according to trade publication Variety and other media
accounts.
The artist had been similarly unstinting in limiting the use
of his material on YouTube and digital music streaming platforms
such as Spotify and Rhapsody, although he made his catalog
available on the artist-owned, premium subscription streaming
service Tidal, launched by rapper Jay Z.
Still, news of his death sparked an immediate bump in online
sales of his music, with nine of the top 10-selling albums on
iTunes belonging to Prince, led by 2001's compilation "The Very
Best of Prince." Eight of the top-selling singles on iTunes were
Prince tracks, led by "Purple Rain."
