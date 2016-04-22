April 22 Authorities in Minnesota were due to
conduct an autopsy on Friday on the body of U.S. music superstar
Prince, a day after the influential and genre-busting performer
was found dead in his home at the age of 57.
The death of the eccentric and intensely private artist,
whose hits included "Purple Rain," "When Doves Cry" and "Kiss,"
shocked fans around the world, prompting outpourings of grief
from devotees and glowing tributes by fellow musicians.
Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was found unresponsive on
Thursday morning in an elevator at the Paisley Park Studios
complex where he lived in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen,
according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said it was investigating the
circumstances of his death, and the local medical examiner's
office scheduled a post-mortem examination to begin on Friday
morning.
"As part of a complete exam, relevant information regarding
Mr. Nelson's medical and social history will be gathered," the
Midwest Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.
"Anything which could be relevant to the investigation will
be taken into consideration."
Prince's music blended styles including rock, jazz, funk,
disco and R&B, and it won him seven Grammy Awards as well as an
Oscar. He had been on a U.S. tour as recently as last week.
But he was briefly hospitalized a week ago after his plane
made an emergency landing in Moline, Illinois, suffering from
what his representative told celebrity news website TMZ was flu.
Nevertheless, the star hosted a party at Paisley Park last
Saturday night at which one attendee said Prince played two
tunes on a piano, and then introduced fans to his doctor.
After news of his death, up to a thousand of his fans danced
the night away at the packed First Avenue club where "Purple
Rain" was filmed in downtown Minneapolis.
Prince first found fame in the late 1970s before becoming
one of the most inventive forces in American pop music.
As well as singing and songwriting, he played multiple
instruments including guitar, keyboards and drums. A Jehovah's
Witness and a strict vegan, he sold more than 100 million
records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in
2004.
During his life, he was known as fiercely determined to
protect his intellectual property. How well others might profit
from his legacy hinges on how astute he was about arranging for
control of his music after death. Twice divorced with no
surviving children, he apparently lacked any immediately
identifiable heirs.
News of his death sparked an immediate bump in online sales
of his music, with nine of the top 10-selling albums on iTunes
belonging to Prince.
(Additional reporting by Jane Ross in Minneapolis, Alex
Dobuzinskis, Dan Whitcomb and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles, and
Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing
by Frances Kerry)