Oct 25 Paisley Park, the estate and studio of
the late musician Prince, will operate permanently as a museum
after a rezoning request was approved by a suburban Minneapolis
city council.
Paisley Park, where Prince died in April at the age of 57,
will be opened to the public Friday after a vote by the
Chanhassen City Council on Monday night.
Paisley Park Facilities LLC, which operates the property,
was previously granted a temporary permit by the city to open it
as a museum and gave limited tours this month.
An early-purchase general admission ticket to Paisley Park
will cost $38.50 and a VIP tour ticket will be $100.
Over the course of three days of tours this month, the
property received between 2,000 and 2,400 visitors, according to
city council documents, about 200 visitors per hour.
The city had initially tried to delay plans for a museum,
citing concerns about traffic flow and public safety.
As part of Monday's vote, the city council is requiring a
study to address traffic issues stemming from fans flocking to
the 65,000-square-foot (6,040-square-meter) estate and studio.
Tours would begin on Friday, a website for the property said
following the city council decision, and tickets were on sale
for tours running through December. Tickets for tours in 2017
were expected to go on sale by mid-November, the website said.
Visitors to Paisley Park will be able to see Prince's
flamboyant concert wardrobe as well as his instruments and
motorcycle collection, the site said.
The musician blended elements of jazz, funk, R&B, disco and
rock in a prolific output of more than 30 albums that have sold
more than 36 million copies in the United States alone since
1978. His hits included "Purple Rain," "1999," "When Doves Cry,"
and "Little Red Corvette."
Prince died from an accidental, self-administered overdose
of the powerful painkiller fentanyl, medical officials said in
June.
"Prince 4Ever," the first of two albums featuring previously
unreleased and unheard tracks from the artist's vault of
recordings, will be released on Nov. 22.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Bill
Trott)