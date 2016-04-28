April 28 Authorities in Minnesota obtained a
search warrant in connection with the death of pop star Prince
and also won a court order to keep the findings secret,
documents showed Thursday.
Chief Deputy Jason Kamerud of the Carver County, Minnesota,
sheriff's office cited intense media scrutiny surrounding the
death of the 57-year-old performer, in his request for a state
district court judge to seal the warrant.
Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, died at
his home, a compound known as Paisley Park, in suburban
Minneapolis on April 21. Authorities investigating the death
found prescription opioid medication on him, according to news
outlets on Wednesday from CNN, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and
others, that cited anonymous law enforcement sources.
According to documents released by Kamerud on Thursday, the
search warrant is for the Paisley Park compound, where Prince
also had a recording studio.
In a court order dated Thursday, state District Court Judge
Eric Braaten approved sealing the results of the search for 180
days or until the beginning of court proceedings, whichever
comes first.
Also on Wednesday, court records showed that a judge
appointed a bank to safeguard Prince's estate.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California;
Editing by Bill Trott)