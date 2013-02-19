Latasha Dobson, a fan of deceased pop star Michael Jackson, stand in front of a large poster outside Staples Center in Los Angeles July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES The teenage son of late pop star Michael Jackson has signed up to be a correspondent for the "Entertainment Tonight" television show, following in the footsteps of his show business family.

Prince Jackson, 16, was to debut on "Entertainment Tonight" on Tuesday, interviewing actors James Franco, Zach Braff and director Sam Raimi as they promote their upcoming film "Oz the Great and Powerful," the program said.

Prince, who was born Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., is the oldest of Michael Jackson's three children.

Jackson told the syndicated tabloid news show that he wants to eventually get into the film business.

"I'm looking to become well-rounded as a producer, director, screenwriter and actor," he said.

Jackson's sister Paris, 14, signed up in 2011 to star in a movie called "Lundon's Bridge and the Three Keys," based on a young adult fantasy novel. The film is still in development.

Michael Jackson died unexpectedly at his home in Los Angeles in June 2009 at age 50 from an overdose of the powerful anesthetic propofol and sedatives.

