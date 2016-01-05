LOS ANGELES Jan 5 A torrential downpour did not
hamper director Quentin Tarantino as he left imprints of his
hands and feet in cement at Hollywood's historic TCL Chinese
Theatre on Tuesday.
Known for his gritty, edgy and often bloodied tales of
revenge in films such as "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill" and his
most recent Western, "The Hateful Eight," Tarantino was bestowed
the honor of leaving his mark alongside stars such as Robert De
Niro, Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep.
"I wanted to put my hands and footprints in the Grauman's
Chinese courtyard way before I ever had a career, so this is
something I wanted to do my whole life," the director said.
Tarantino, 52, has been a passionate film fan even before he
turned to writing and directing movies, and even did a stint as
an usher in a movie theater.
He has won two screen-writing Oscars, for "Pulp Fiction" and
"Django Unchained," and on Tuesday was joined by actor Christoph
Waltz, who won two Oscars for his roles in Tarantino's
"Inglourious Basterds" and "Django."
