TORONTO Oct 7 U.S. actor Randy Quaid was
arrested in Montreal by Canada Border Services Agency officials,
the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Wednesday.
Officials did not confirm that the actor was arrested and
the CBC did not report what he was charged with. Quaid had
sought asylum in Canada in 2010, claiming that business
associates sought to harm him.
Evi Quaid, the actor's wife, told CBC her husband was
detained on Tuesday after attending a regular check-in with the
immigration agency's office in Montreal.
A spokeswoman for the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA)
could not immediately comment.
Quaid, 65, is known for movies such as "The Last Picture
Show" and "The Last Detail," for which he received an Oscar
nomination. He is the older brother of actor Dennis Quaid.
In an unverified Twitter account on Wednesday, Evi Quaid
said Randy Quaid was arrested by a CBSA agent on Oct 6. She also
tweeted that she wanted to renounce the citizenship she was
given in 2010.
Quaid, a Texas native, had sought asylum in Canada in 2010,
alleging a long-standing plot by former business associates, who
he has called "star whackers," to steal his wealth. He has said
eight of his acting friends have been murdered in recent years.
Quaid and his wife were arrested in California in 2010, once
on charges of failing to pay their bill at a hotel, and another
time on suspicion of burglary and entering a building without
consent.
