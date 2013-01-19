DALLAS Jan 19 Country music singer Randy Travis
has reached a plea agreement in a misdemeanor assault case
arising from an altercation last summer in a Texas church
parking lot, KTVT-TV reported on Saturday.
The Grammy winner will serve 90 days of deferred
adjudication under a plea he entered on Friday in a municipal
court in Plano, a Dallas suburb, the CBS-affiliated station in
Dallas/Forth Worth reported.
Deferred adjudication lets a defendant plead "guilty" or "no
contest" in exchange for meeting requirements such as probation
during the period. The defendant may avoid a formal conviction
or have his case dismissed once the requirements are met.
Police said Travis assaulted a man in the parking lot of
Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano on Aug. 23 while attempting
to intervene in a disagreement between a woman, who is now his
fiancée, and her estranged husband.
Travis pleaded not guilty to the charge last month. He filed
a lawsuit in a Collin County court against the man he was
charged with assaulting, saying the incident was an attempt to
injure and embarrass Travis, the TV station reported.
Attempts to contact Travis' attorney on Saturday were
unsuccessful.
The 53-year-old singer still faces charges of driving while
intoxicated in an Aug. 7 incident near his hometown of Tioga,
about 60 miles (96 km) north of Dallas.
Authorities are still investigating alleged threats he made
to troopers who took him to jail, and no charges have been
filed.
(Reporting by Marice Richter; Writing Ian Simpson in
Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)