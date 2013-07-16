By Marice Richter
| DALLAS, July 15
DALLAS, July 15 U.S. country music singer Randy
Travis' condition has stabilized after emergency surgery last
week to relieve pressure on his brain following a stroke, but it
may take months for the Grammy winner to recover, doctors said
on Monday.
Travis, 54, who was admitted to a hospital north of Dallas
on July 7 for a heart condition caused by a virus, suffered a
stroke and underwent surgery on Wednesday.
"He is awake and alert and interacting with his family and
friends and beginning to start doing some early physical
therapy," Dr. Gary Erwin, a pulmonologist at the hospital, said
in a video conference for the Dallas-based Baylor Health Care
System, where Travis underwent surgery.
Travis' condition is critical but stable.
"We anticipate it will take months to recover from the
stroke," Erwin added.
Travis suffers from a chronic condition known as idiopathic
cardiomyopathy, a scarring of his heart muscle that causes his
heart to be weak and makes it difficult for it to pump, said Dr.
Michael Mack, a heart surgeon and the medical director of
cardiovascular disease for Baylor Health Care System.
Travis suffered an acute viral illness over the past three
weeks that appeared to have exacerbated the cardiomyopathy, Mack
said, adding that Travis has a family history of cardiomyopathy.
A biopsy of his heart muscle showed scar tissue and images
of his heart showed the condition does not have the appearance
of being caused by drugs or alcohol, doctors said.
Travis, who lives about 60 miles (97 km) north of Dallas in
Tioga, Texas, initially was put on life support for a heart
condition that was presumed to be cardiomyopathy and congestive
heart failure, Mack said.
Doctors weaned him off life support for his heart, but he
suffered a stroke Wednesday evening, Mack said.
Erwin said doctors hoped soon to remove Travis from a
ventilator that is aiding his breathing. They are slowly
decreasing his need for intravenous medications for his heart as
well, he said.
Travis is expected to stay in the hospital for several more
weeks and then will be transferred to a rehabilitation facility
for "aggressive physical therapy," Erwin said.
Travis' fiancee, Mary Davis, said the singer feels the care
of his doctors and nurses and the love of his fans and thanked
everyone for their continued support.
"He is responding well to voices and he sees and he
understands. He is miles beyond where any of us thought he would
be a few days ago," Davis said in the video conference.
The singer-songwriter known for hits such as "Forever and
Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses" has been in the spotlight
in the past year due to legal troubles.
Travis was arrested after Texas State Troopers found him
lying near his crashed car almost a year ago. He pleaded guilty
to driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to two years of
probation and ordered to serve 30 days at an in-patient alcohol
treatment facility.
(Editing by David Bailey, Tim Gaynor and Paul Simao)