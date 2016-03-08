(Corrects day of Reagan's death from Monday to Sunday in the second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will depart from the campaign trail on Friday to attend the funeral services of former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

The campaign on Tuesday reported that Clinton, former first lady under President Bill Clinton and secretary of state under President Barack Obama, would attend the planned services in California for Reagan, who died on Sunday of congestive heart failure. (Reporting by Alana Wise)