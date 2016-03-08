(Corrects day of Reagan's death from Monday to Sunday in the
second paragraph)
WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton will depart from the campaign trail on
Friday to attend the funeral services of former First Lady Nancy
Reagan.
The campaign on Tuesday reported that Clinton, former first
lady under President Bill Clinton and secretary of state under
President Barack Obama, would attend the planned services in
California for Reagan, who died on Sunday of congestive heart
failure.
(Reporting by Alana Wise)