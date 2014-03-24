March 23 James Rebhorn, the tall, lanky
character actor who appeared in dozens of movies and television
shows, including the Showtime political thriller "Homeland," has
died at 65, according to media reports on Sunday.
Rebhorn died on Friday of melanoma at his home in New
Jersey, the New York Times reported. The newspaper cited his
agent, Dianne Busch, who was not immediately available to
comment.
The actor worked regularly in film, television and on stage
and appeared in more than 50 films, including "Independence
Day," "My Cousin Vinny," "Basic Instinct" and "Cold Mountain."
He also was known for his role in "Scent of A Woman" in
1992, according to the Internet Movie Database.
As a stage actor, he appeared in a revival of "Twelve Angry
Men" in 2004. He had numerous roles on television, including a
memorable part as the assistant district attorney who sent the
"Seinfeld" cast to jail in the series' finale.
He had most recently appeared in "Homeland" as Frank
Mathison, the father of Carrie Mathison, the CIA officer played
by Claire Danes. The show has featured how both daughter and
father have grappled with bipolar disorder.
Rebhorn was born on Sept. 1, 1948, in Philadelphia, the
Times said. He leaves two daughters, Hannah and Emma, and his
wife, Rebecca Linn.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Eric Walsh)