NEW YORK, April 28 Robert Redford has added the
Film Society of Lincoln Center's Chaplin Award to his list of
honours for his work in front and behind the camera, and the
Hollywood star said he still enjoys making movies after more
than 50 years in the industry.
The 78-year old, known for films such as "Butch Cassidy and
the Sundance Kid", "Out of Africa" and "All the President's
Men", began his career - which has included acting, directing
and producing - in the early 1960s.
He founded the Sundance Institute to help emerging film
makers 20 years later. The Utah-based Sundance Film Festival is
now considered the top U.S. independent film festival.
"It's a creative enterprise, just like art, just like
painting, music. Creating something can be done in different
categories," Redford said on the gala's red carpet on Monday
night. "So to do it in film is just another expression, which is
great. Because it translates so well because so many people see
the work, if you're lucky."
Redford has previously won accolades at the Oscars with an
Honorary Award as well as the Golden Globes and Baftas.
He was joined for the New York gala by actress Jane Fonda
and Broadway and recording star Barbra Streisand, who presented
the award to him.
"It was unexpected, which makes it even more special,"
Redford said.
The Film Society first held the annual gala in 1972 to
honour British-born Charlie Chaplin who had made his career in
the United States but had been living in exile in Europe after
falling foul of U.S. authorities - largely over his political
views. It has since been renamed after the actor and awarded to
major Hollywood names such as Sidney Poitier, Tom Hanks, Martin
Scorsese and Clint Eastwood.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; editing by Ralph Boulton)