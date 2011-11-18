NEW YORK Nov 18 Veteran talk show host Regis
Philbin on Friday ended his run on the popular television
program "Live!" with well-wishers including Mayor Michael
Bloomberg stopping by to pay tribute to his nearly three
decades on the daily show.
Philbin, 80, bid farewell to the syndicated morning show
after 28 years on the air, saying viewers had always told him
they watched the show "because it makes them feel better, and
it can't get better than that."
"I'll never be able to top that," he added in his sign-off
remarks before a star-studded audience that included Tony
Danza, Alan Alda, Diane Sawyer, Donald Trump, Katie Couric and
Meredith Vieira.
Philbin announced in September that Friday would be his
final appearance on "Live! with Regis and Kelly," which will be
renamed "Live! With Kelly" as Kelly Ripa welcomes a series of
guest co-hosts starting next with comedian Jerry Seinfeld.
Ripa, who joined Philbin in 2001 replacing former co-host
Kathie Lee Gifford, recalled in a halting voice her first-day
jitters. As the hosts came on stage, the audience cheered and
Philbin told her, "You see that sweetie, that's all for you."
The final show featured a several video clips and montages,
including many of guests and comedians ranging from Dana Carvey
to Barney the Dinosaur imitating Philbin's signature,
syncopated and enthusiastic manner of speech.
Gifford was on hand but did not appear on stage.
A series of younger stars including Justin Timberlake,
Selena Gomez and Anne Hathaway all offered thanks and
congratulations to Philbin in taped tributes.
Bloomberg presented Philbin with a key to the city, and
suggested new jobs for Philbin including cabbie, New York
Yankee, underwear model and New York mayor, with images of the
retiring TV host digitally inserted into appropriate photos.
"You have been New York City's biggest fan for 28 years and
I just wanted to come and tell you New York feels the same way
about you," Bloomberg said, adding that the city enjoyed
tourism business from people coming to the city for the show.
Philbin's wife Joy, who often co-hosted with him, appeared,
along with the couple's two daughters, who in taped, split
screen interviews said "he's going to drive my mother nuts,"
when asked about Philbin's prospects after the show.
Philbin said he would be busy promoting his new book "How I
Got This Way" for at least the next several weeks.
The cast of "Rent" performed, and Disney CEO and president
Robert Iger announced a plaque with Philbin's image had been
installed outside the show's Manhattan studio.
"Live!" has enjoyed a loyal audience and solid viewership,
and earned Philbin two Emmys for outstanding daytime talk show
host. He received a lifetime achievement award by the Academy
of Television Arts and Sciences, which gives out the Emmys.
The show began in 1983 when Philbin created "The Morning
Show" for WABC in his native New York City. Gifford joined him
in 1985, and in 1988 the program won national syndication.
He hosted the game show "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" for
its 1999 U.S. debut, and is the Guinness World Record holder
for most time on camera, with more than 16,500 career hours.
"Live! with Regis and Kelly" is distributed by Disney-ABC
Television Group, a division of Walt Disney Co.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Jerry Norton)