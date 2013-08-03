By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 3 Actress Leah Remini, one of
the most prominent celebrities to leave the Church of
Scientology, is planning to publish a memoir about her life, a
source close to the actress said.
It is not known how much Remini will divulge about the
church in which she was raised, but the actress has received "a
number of offers" from publishers, the source told Reuters late
on Friday.
Remini, 43, who is best known for her role in the CBS comedy
"The King of Queens," has given little explanation on why she
chose to split from the church that lists Hollywood stars Tom
Cruise and John Travolta among its members.
Last month the New York Post newspaper first reported that
Remini had left the church after "being subjected to years of
'interrogations' and 'thought modification' for questioning
leader David Miscavige's rule."
The church declined to comment on news of Remini's memoir.
To date, a handful of Scientology's celebrity members have
left the church, but none has published an insider account of
their time there.
Film director Paul Haggis, who along with actress and
Cruise's ex-wife Katie Holmes are among the church's most
high-profile defections, has spoken publicly about his
experiences and disagreements with church policies.
Earlier this week Haggis wrote an open letter published in
The Hollywood Reporter trade magazine expressing support for
Remini, who he said has come under attack from celebrities in
the church.
"I can't express how much I admire Leah," Haggis wrote. "Her
parents, family and close friends were almost all
Scientologists; the stakes for her were so much higher than for
me. Her decision to leave was so much braver."
Jenna Miscavige Hill, the church leader's niece, published a
memoir in February, "Beyond Belief: My Secret Life Inside
Scientology and My Harrowing Escape," that details her life
growing up in the religion until she left it in 2005.
Scientology, which was founded in 1954 by science fiction
writer L. Ron Hubbard, describes its practices as a religion and
believes man is an immortal being whose experience extends
beyond one lifetime.
Critics of the church say the religion is a cult and accuse
Scientologists of harassing people who seek to quit.
Miscavige succeeded Hubbard as leader of Scientology in
1987.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Vicki Allen)