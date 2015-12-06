Dec 6 A drum kit played by Ringo Starr on
recordings of some of the Beatles' early hits has been purchased
by the owner of a National Football League team for $2.2
million, according to the U.S. auction house that managed the
sale.
Starr used the Ludwig Oyster Black Pearl three-piece drum
kit in more than 200 of the band's performances in 1963 and
1964, as well as playing it to record songs including "Can't Buy
Me Love," "She Loves You" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand."
Julien's Auctions said Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay
bought the drum kit, which has not been seen in public for more
than 50 years, in an auction that ended on Saturday.
The first mono pressing of the Beatles' "White Album" in the
United Kingdom fetched $790,000 and a Rickenbacker guitar given
to Starr by the late John Lennon sold for $910,000, the auction
house said.
The three-day sale in Beverly Hills, California featured
more than 800 items, including career memorabilia and personal
goods, owned by the musician and his wife, actress Barbara Bach.
The sale netted nearly $10 million overall, Julien's
Auctions said.
Some of the proceeds will go to The Lotus Foundation, which
was founded by Starr and Bach to fund and promote charitable
projects, according to the auction house.
