LOS ANGELES Dec 2 A drum kit played by Ringo
Starr is seen fetching millions of dollars at auction this week
as part of a sale of items belonging to the Beatle and his wife,
Barbara Bach.
Starr is bidding farewell to items such as instruments,
career memorabilia as well as personal items .
Among them are seven stage and studio drums played by Starr,
including the first Ludwig Oyster Black Pearl drum kit used for
the Beatles' early recordings, including "Can't Buy Me Love" and
"I Want to Hold Your Hand".
Starr used the kit in more than 200 performances.
Last month, Julien's Auctions sold a drum head from a kit
Starr played on U.S. television show "The Ed Sullivan Show" in
1964 for $2.1 million.
"We've conservatively estimated this (Ludwig) kit for three
to five hundred thousand (dollars) but that was prior to knowing
what the drum head would sell for," Darren Julien, president and
chief executive of Julien's Auctions, said.
"So, today we'd probably estimate it two to four, three to
five million just because we think it's such a significant piece
of Beatles history."
Also for sale is a guitar used by John Lennon, which the
late Beatle gave to Starr.
"(We) thought ... we've got lots of furniture, we've got
lots of cutlery ... and I thought let's make it really crazy and
special ... like John's guitar," Starr said at a cocktail party
on Tuesday night ahead of the auction. "It's been played twice."
Part of the sale proceeds will go to The Lotus Foundation,
which was founded by Starr and Bach and aims to fund and promote
charitable projects, Julien's Auctions said.
The auction runs from Thursday until Saturday in Beverly
Hills and also online via Julien Auction's website.
