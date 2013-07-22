LOS ANGELES, July 22 The Screen Actors Guild, which represents film, television and other performers in the United States, on Monday said Rita Moreno will receive its lifetime achievement award at its annual awards ceremony in January.

Moreno, 81, has been performing for nearly 70 years as an actress, singer and dancer and won an Oscar in 1962 for her supporting role as the sassy Anita in "West Side Story," a character she informed with her own upbringing in a Bronx "barrio."

Born in Puerto Rico, Moreno is the only Hispanic to have won the four major awards in the entertainment industry - the Emmys, the Grammys, the Oscars and the Tonys - and one of only 11 artists to have done so.

"She is an extraordinarily versatile, talented and generous actor whose career is notable for its courageous choices and for the breadth, depth and quality of her many demanding and commanding roles," said Ken Howard, co-president of the guild known as SAG-AFTRA.

Moreno will be the 50th recipient of the award.

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists merged last year to form SAG-AFTRA, which is the trade's leading group that represents some 165,000 actors, broadcasters, dancers, recording artists and other performers.

The group's awards show, scheduled to take place on Jan. 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, annually recognizes the best performances of the previous year on film and TV. (Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Paul Simao)