By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Dec 24 California Governor Jerry
Brown on Thursday pardoned "Iron Man" film star Robert Downey
Jr. for drug and weapons offenses during the 1990s, a largely
symbolic gesture that leaves the actor's criminal record intact
but restores his right to serve on a jury.
The pardon granted the one-time Hollywood "bad boy," who
revived his career as a top box-office star after years of drug
abuse and run-ins with the law, commended Downey, 50, for his
"good conduct" since leaving prison more than 15 years ago.
Downey was arrested in 1996 after Los Angeles County
Sheriff's deputies pulled him over in a traffic stop and found a
concealed pistol and drugs in the car.
Later that year, Downey pleaded no contest - the equivalent
of a guilty plea in California - to possession of cocaine,
driving under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon in a
vehicle with a prior conviction and being under the influence of
heroin.
Following his conviction, Downey served one year and three
months in prison, with his case closed in 2002 after he bounced
back from a number of probation violations and ultimately
completed the terms of his sentence and parole, officials said.
Even before his arrest, the actor's legal troubles and his
addiction to cocaine and heroin had threatened to derail a
promising career marked by an Oscar nomination for his role as
the legendary silent film star Charlie Chaplin in the 1992 movie
"Chaplin."
The son of filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., he re-emerged in the
last decade as one of the most popular and bankable stars in
Hollywood, playing a billionaire-turned-superhero as the title
character in the "Iron Man" movie franchise and earning another
Oscar nomination for his role in the 2008 comedy "Tropic
Thunder."
In that film, Downey portrayed an aging action movie hero
trying to reinvent his persona. The actor told Reuters at the
time his model for the role was, "Sadly, my sorry-ass self."
Downey in October obtained a Los Angeles court order
"evidencing that since his release from custody he has lived an
honest and upright life, exhibited good moral character and
conducted himself as a law-abiding citizen," according to his
pardon.
Representatives for Downey could not immediately be reached
for comment on the pardon.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman and
Steve Orlofsky)