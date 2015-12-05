Dec 4 Robert Loggia, the gravelly voiced
character actor who danced with Tom Hanks on a giant floor
keyboard in "Big," fought aliens in "Independence Day" and
trafficked in drugs in "Scarface," died on Friday at age 85, his
widow said.
Loggia, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his role
in the 1985 thriller "Jagged Edge," died at his home in Los
Angeles after battling Alzheimer's disease for five years,
Audrey O'Brien Loggia told Reuters.
"He loved being an actor - he was a wonderful actor - and
loved his profession and his life," she said, adding that he
died with her and their two daughters at his side. "We've been
together 41 years. He is going be terribly missed."
Loggia had been a journeyman actor on stage, TV and films
until he made an impression playing Richard Gere's abusive and
alcoholic father in the 1982 blockbuster "An Officer and a
Gentleman." That performance led to meaty roles in other
box-office hits.
In director Brian De Palma's hit 1983 crime drama
"Scarface," Loggia played drug lord Frank Lopez alongside Al
Pacino in the violent tale of Miami mobsters.
Two years later, Loggia was a seedy private detective in
"Jagged Edge," starring Jeff Bridges and Glenn Close. He lost
the best supporting actor Oscar to Don Ameche of "Cocoon."
Also in 1985, he starred alongside Jack Nicholson in
director John Huston's black comedy "Prizzi's Honor," which was
nominated for a best picture Oscar.
His most famous role was in director Penny Marshall's
bittersweet comedy "Big" (1988) starring Hanks as a boy whose
wish to become an adult magically comes true. Hanks' character
-a boy in an adult body - ends up working for a toy company
headed by Loggia.
Together they danced to the songs "Heart and Soul" and
"Chopsticks" on the jumbo floor keyboard at New York's fabled
FAO Schwarz toy store in what was one of the famous cinematic
scenes of the 1980s.
Loggia said Marshall allowed him and Hanks a lot of freedom
in deciding how the scene would unfold, giving them a cardboard
mock-up of the keyboard a few weeks before the scene was shot.
"She very cleverly said, 'I don't want you to look like
trained dancers, but you do the melody and you ... and Tom, you
work it out for yourself. There will be no rehearsal and we'll
be at FAO Schwarz about a month down the line and we're going to
do it, and let's see what happens,'" Loggia told the Miami
Herald in 2006.
"And that's why it's a movie-magic scene," Loggia said.
"Big" became one of the year's top-grossing films, earned
Hanks his first Oscar nomination, and was the first movie
directed by a woman to top $100 million at the box office.
Loggia also had a key supporting role in "Independence Day,"
the top-grossing film of 1996. He played a general who advises
the president of the United States, played by Bill Pullman, as
tentacled aliens in huge spaceships devastate cities worldwide.
The Italian-American actor was born as Salvatore Loggia on
Jan. 3, 1930, in New York City. He set aside his plans for a
journalism career to go into acting.
