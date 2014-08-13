(Adds son's statement in paragraph 13)
By Ann Saphir, Alex Dobuzinskis and Piya Sinha-Roy
SAN RAFAEL, Calif./LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 (Reuters) -
O scar-winning actor and groundbreaking comedian Robin Williams
hanged himself with a belt in his Northern California home after
he had sought treatment for depression, a coroner said on
Tuesday, based on preliminary findings.
Williams, 63, was found dead by his personal assistant at
midday on Monday in a bedroom. He was suspended from a belt
wedged between a closet door and a door frame, in a seated
position just off the ground, Marin County's assistant chief
deputy coroner, Keith Boyd, told a news conference.
"Mr. Williams' personal assistant became concerned at
approximately 11:45 a.m. when he failed to respond to knocks on
his bedroom door," Boyd said.
"His right shoulder area was touching the door with his body
perpendicular to the door and slightly suspended. Mr. Williams
at that time was cool to the touch with rigor mortis present in
his body," Boyd added.
The official preliminary cause of death was asphyxia due to
hanging, he said, and conclusion of the investigation is still
weeks away.
Officials also found a pocket knife near Williams and
superficial cuts on his left wrist with dried red material that
matched what was on the knife blade. It was not yet known if it
was his blood.
Williams had been open about his struggles with alcohol and
cocaine and in the past months had entered a rehabilitation
center to help him maintain sobriety. But many questions
remained over what could have led him to take his own life.
Williams' publicist, Mara Buxbaum, said on Monday that he
had been suffering from severe depression, and Boyd acknowledged
that he had been seeking treatment without giving more details.
His tragic end stood in stark contrast to the many on-screen
characters he portrayed who encouraged those around them to tap
into their own inner vitality, a wellspring of creativity to
which he himself gave full vent in films such as "Good Morning,
Vietnam" and "Dead Poets Society."
Williams was last seen alive by his wife, Susan Schneider,
on Sunday night when she retired for the evening. She left the
next morning around 10 a.m., thinking that her husband was still
asleep.
Boyd would not say whether Williams had left a suicide note,
nor if any drugs or alcohol were involved. The full toxicology
report would take two to six weeks, he said.
In addition to his wife, Williams is survived by three grown
children - daughter Zelda, and sons Zachary and Cody.
"Yesterday, I lost my father and a best friend and the world
got a little grayer. I will carry his heart with me every day. I
would ask those that loved him to remember him by being as
gentle, kind, and generous as he would be. Seek to bring joy to
the world as he sought," Zachary Williams, known as Zak, said in
a statement on Tuesday.
Funeral arrangements are pending. His body has been released
by the coroner in neighboring Napa County.
'THANKS CHIEF'
Tributes poured out from actors, comedians, politicians and
generations of fans, including President Barack Obama, who
called him a "one-of-a-kind" actor.
A force of manic energy, Williams long ago established
himself as one of the world's most beloved comedians, who took
audiences on wild flights of imagination that often stressed one
simple message: Seize the day.
His improvisational stand-up routine broke all rules,
whether he was giving a comedic account of a nuclear accident in
the style of Shakespeare or grabbing a camera from an audience
member and pointing the lens down his pants.
Ben Affleck, whose breakthrough role came alongside Williams
and Matt Damon in 1997's "Good Will Hunting," for which Williams
won his only Oscar, said he was heartbroken.
"Thanks chief - for your friendship and for what you gave
the world," Affleck wrote on his Facebook page. "Robin had a ton
of love in him. He personally did so much for so many people. He
made Matt and my dreams come true. What do you owe a guy who
does that? Everything."
Spontaneous acts of tribute sprang up at landmarks from his
career.
In Boston, scores of people jotted tributes in chalk to
Williams near a bench in the lush Public Garden downtown, which
was featured in "Good Will Hunting."
Mourners hung signs, including "You will be missed" and "RIP
Robin" on the wooden fence of the home in Boulder, Colorado,
where parts of the intro credits for his breakout 1970s TV
comedy, "Mork & Mindy," were filmed.
On the Hollywood Walk of Fame, fans congregated around
Williams' star, leaving flowers and candles to honor the actor.
Interest in his film work spiked on Tuesday, with "Dead
Poets Society" as well as "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Good Morning,
Vietnam" making it into the Top 20 in the iTunes movie chart.
(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Alex Dobuzinskis in
Los Angeles, Scott Malone in Boston and Daniel Wallis in Denver;
Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jan
Paschal)