SAN RAFAEL, Calif. Aug 12 Oscar-winning actor
Robin Williams was found by a personal assistant hanged to death
at his house in Northern California, and the preliminary finding
is that he died of asphyxia due to hanging, a local sheriff's
official said on Tuesday.
Williams, 63, who was found dead at his home near Tiburon,
California, had recently sought treatment for depression, said
Marin County Lieutenant and Deputy Coroner Keith Boyd. His body
was discovered on Monday in a partly seated position slightly
off the ground, suspended from a belt wedged between a door and
a door frame, Boyd said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)