By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, April 4 Roger Ebert, who was the
first film critic to win a Pulitzer Prize and became an unlikely
TV star while hosting a movie review show with fellow critic
Gene Siskel, died in Chicago on Thursday, two days after he
disclosed his cancer had returned.
"It is with a heavy heart we report that legendary film
critic Roger Ebert (@ebertchicago) has passed away," the Chicago
Sun-Times, the newspaper where Ebert, 70, worked for decades,
said on Twitter.
"There is a hole that can't be filled. One of the greats has
left us," the newspaper added.
Ebert, who was dubbed by Forbes magazine in 2007 as the most
powerful pundit in America, was one of the mostly widely read
U.S. movie critics, known for more than 40 years of insightful,
sometimes sarcastic and often humorous reviews.
"For a generation of Americans - and especially Chicagoans -
Roger was the movies," President Barack Obama said in a
statement. "When he didn't like a film, he was honest; when he
did, he was effusive - capturing the unique power of the movies
to take us somewhere magical."
Ebert's reviews appeared in more than 200 newspapers and in
1975 he won the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism, the first film
critic to do so. But his most visible role was as one of the
hosts of a popular television movie review show with Gene
Siskel, a reviewer from the rival Chicago Tribune.
The program began airing in the 1970s on a Chicago public
television station and eventually ran nationally under various
names, including "Siskel & Ebert." The sometimes sparring pair
later trademarked their "Two thumbs up!" seal of approval for
movies.
After Siskel died in 1999 at age 53 due to complications
from surgery for a brain tumor, Ebert teamed with critic Richard
Roeper on another movie review show. He later left the program
for health reasons.
Ebert lost his ability to speak and eat after surgeries for
thyroid and salivary gland cancer in 2002 and 2003 and again in
2006.
But it did not stop him from working.
On Tuesday, Ebert had posted a blog entry saying he was
taking a "leave of presence" and scaling back his work after
doctors diagnosed his cancer had returned. He said it was
discovered by doctors after he fractured his hip in December.
"The 'painful fracture' that made it difficult for me to
walk has recently been revealed to be a cancer," Ebert said in
the blog posting, giving no further details about the type of
cancer or diagnosis.
"I am not going away," he added. "My intent is to continue
to write selected reviews ... What's more, I'll be able at last
to do what I've always fantasized about doing: reviewing only
the movies I want to review."
News of Ebert's death provoked an outpouring of tributes on
Twitter.
"A great man. I miss him already," tweeted Roeper, his
fellow Sun-Times film critic and TV co-host.
Millions of thumbs up for you," wrote documentary filmmaker
Michael Moore, referring to his catchphrase. Comedian Steve
Martin tweeted: "Goodbye Roger Ebert, we had fun. The balcony is
closed."
"Rest in Peace, Roger. You were simply the best," wrote
"Jaws" actor Richard Dreyfuss on Twitter.
MOVIE BOOKS, SCREENPLAY, COOKBOOK
Born on June 18, 1942, in Urbana, Illinois, south of
Chicago, Ebert attended the University of Illinois and was
editor of the school newspaper, the Daily Illini. From 1958
until 1966, he worked at the News Gazette in Champaign-Urbana,
where he had snagged a job as a sportswriter at the age of 15,
then moved to the Chicago Sun-Times in 1967.
Along with film criticism, Ebert authored several books on
movies and filmmakers, including 1980's "Werner Herzog: Images
at the Horizon," about the famed director, as well as titles
like "I Hated, Hated, Hated This Movie," in 2000.
He even co-wrote the screenplay for the 1970 film "Beyond
the Valley of the Dolls.
But it was reviewing movies that Ebert loved most and he was
prolific at cranking out criticism. In print, his reviews were
voluminous and omnivorous, reflecting an encyclopedic knowledge
about and appetite for the genre.
He liked to say he would go out of his way to review foreign
films, documentaries and little-known independent movies that
other critics passed on, and he cranked out hundreds of reviews
and essays annually.
Ebert's earlier bouts of cancer cost him his lower jaw. He
communicated through notes and a mechanized voice as well as on
the Internet, but he could not eat normally and received
nutrition through a tube.
"I can remember the taste and smell of everything, even
though I can no longer taste or smell," he told a New York Times
interviewer in 2010, when Ebert published a cookbook, "The Pot
and How to Use It."
"The jokes, gossip, laughs, arguments and shared memories I
miss," he wrote of missing out on the talk at table.
(Additional reporting by Eric Kelsey, Bob Tourtellotte, Mike
Conlon and Andrew Stern; Editing by Peter Cooney)