* Oscar winner seeks assurances Poland won't extradite him
* Still wanted in United States over 1977 sex offence
* Plan is to shoot movie in Krakow, his former home
* Polanski has already rented apartment in city
By Marcin Goclowski
WARSAW, June 26 Roman Polanski wants to shoot a
movie in his native Poland about the 19th-century Dreyfus Affair
if the director gets assurances that he will have no legal
problems stemming from a 1977 sex crime conviction in the United
States, associates said.
Polanski, 80, spent part of his childhood in the Polish city
of Krakow, where he aims to film, until it was occupied by Nazi
German forces. He escaped Krakow's Jewish ghetto but his mother
died in the nearby Auschwitz concentration camp.
After World War Two he returned to Krakow, and later
emigrated.
"Roman Polanski is considering filming in Poland about the
Dreyfus Affair," Jerzy Stachowicz, Polanski's Polish attorney,
told Reuters, referring to the 19th-century case of French
military officer Alfred Dreyfus.
Dreyfus was an artillery officer of Jewish heritage whose
conviction on trumped-up treason charges was criticised as
having been motivated by anti-Semitism. The case created a
schism in French society and he was later exonerated.
The Polish Film Institute said that Polanski had rented an
apartment in Krakow, had visited the city and taken his family
to the former camp at Auschwitz, which is now a museum.
At a news conference in Krakow this week, Robert Benmussa, a
producer who worked with Polanski on the 2002 Oscar-winning
movie "The Pianist," said a final decision had not yet been made
on whether to go ahead with the project.
"We have to be sure that filming will not be interrupted for
legal reasons," Benmussa said.
Polanski, director of such classics as "Rosemary's Baby" and
"Chinatown", pleaded guilty in 1977 to having unlawful sex with
13-year-old Samantha Geimer during a photoshoot, fuelled by
champagne and drugs.
Polanski served 42 days in jail as part of a 90-day plea
bargain in 1977. He fled the United States in 1978, believing
the judge hearing his case could overrule the deal and put him
in jail for years.
In 2009, Polanski was arrested in the Swiss city of Zurich
on a 31-year-old U.S. warrant and placed under house arrest. He
was freed in 2010 after the Swiss authorities decided not to
extradite him to the United States.
A spokeswoman for Poland's justice ministry declined to
comment on whether Polanski would be extradited. Under Polish
law, if the United States filed a request for extradition to
Poland, a court would rule on the request and the court's
decision could still be overruled by the justice minister.
Polanski has influential supporters in Poland.
Asked about the director on Thursday, Lech Walesa, a former
Polish president and leader of the Solidarity trade union
movement, said he did not want to see Polanski re-arrested.
"It would be a pity, because he's a regular guy, I know
him," Walesa told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Magdalena Kolodziej; Editing by
Christian Lowe, Michael Roddy and Mark Heinrich)