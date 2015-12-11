LOS ANGELES Dec 11 Hollywood director Ron
Howard has received his second star on the Walk of Fame,
honouring his award-winning career as a film maker.
Howard, who won an Oscar for best director for "A Beautiful
Mind", got a star on the Walk of Fame in 1981 for a television
career that included roles in "The Andy Griffith Show" and
"Happy Days."
"Two stars are pretty remarkable ... I'm going to have
double the foot traffic, twice as many people treading on my
good name, but I think it's a great thing and I'm proud of
that," Howard said at the ceremony on Thursday.
"However, my ambitions run deep, so two is good, three would
be better and I've got a lot of energy."
Howard, also known for "Apollo 13" and "The Da Vinci Code",
was accompanied by his family and actor Michael Keaton, whom he
directed in several movies, for the ceremony on the famed
boulevard.
"I've been so lucky in this business, I've worked with so
many great people," Howard said.
"I have so few regrets, practically none, and one of them is
just only that it's been far too long since Michael (Keaton) and
I made a movie together, so I'm hoping to rectify that sooner
rather than later."
Howard's latest film is a shipwreck story, "In the Heart of
the Sea".
(Reporting By Reuters Television in Los Angeles; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Larry King)