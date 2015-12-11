LOS ANGELES Dec 11 Hollywood director Ron Howard has received his second star on the Walk of Fame, honouring his award-winning career as a film maker.

Howard, who won an Oscar for best director for "A Beautiful Mind", got a star on the Walk of Fame in 1981 for a television career that included roles in "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Happy Days."

"Two stars are pretty remarkable ... I'm going to have double the foot traffic, twice as many people treading on my good name, but I think it's a great thing and I'm proud of that," Howard said at the ceremony on Thursday.

"However, my ambitions run deep, so two is good, three would be better and I've got a lot of energy."

Howard, also known for "Apollo 13" and "The Da Vinci Code", was accompanied by his family and actor Michael Keaton, whom he directed in several movies, for the ceremony on the famed boulevard.

"I've been so lucky in this business, I've worked with so many great people," Howard said.

"I have so few regrets, practically none, and one of them is just only that it's been far too long since Michael (Keaton) and I made a movie together, so I'm hoping to rectify that sooner rather than later."

Howard's latest film is a shipwreck story, "In the Heart of the Sea". (Reporting By Reuters Television in Los Angeles; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Larry King)