LOS ANGELES Jan 30 Veteran pornography actor
Ron Jeremy, one of the industry's biggest stars, was resting
after undergoing surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday for an
aneurysm near his heart, his manager said.
Jeremy, 59, who appeared in more than 2,000 adult films,
drove himself to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles
early on Wednesday after suffering from chest pains.
"He just felt chest pains, like a very heavy weight,"
Jeremy's manager Mike Esterman said. "He is being worked on for
an aneurysm near his heart."
Esterman said that the surgery "went smoothly," adding that
Jeremy "is now resting with complete privacy and no visitors."
Jeremy, nicknamed the "Hedgehog" for his short and hirsute
body and known for his large mustache, parlayed his porn star
fame into mainstream celebrity status by appearing on the
American reality television series "The Surreal Life" in 2004,
and by being featured in an advertisement by animal-rights
advocates PETA.
In a Twitter posting on Wednesday on his official account,
Jeremy's management said, "Please keep Ron in your thoughts and
prayers for a speedy recovery."
His memoir, "The Hardest (Working) Man in Showbiz," was
published in 2007 by HarperCollins, a division of News Corp
.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant, Philip
Barbara and Lisa Shumaker)