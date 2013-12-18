LONDON Dec 18 Ronnie Biggs, one of Britain's
most notorious criminals known for his role in the Great Train
Robbery of 1963, died on Wednesday at the age of 84, his
spokeswoman said.
Biggs gained notoriety 50 years ago as one of an 11-member
gang that tampered with railway signals and stopped a Royal Mail
night train, making off with 2.6 million pounds ($4.2 million),
equivalent to about 40 million pounds in today's money.
Biggs was caught after the robbery and received a 30-year
jail sentence but escaped from prison and spent 36 years on the
run, leading a playboy lifestyle in South America.
He finally surrendered to British police in 2001 but was
freed in 2009 on health grounds.
($1 = 0.6608 British pounds)
