By Will Dunham
June 12 Legendary stage and screen actress Ruby
Dee, who won acclaim in theater, film and television and became
a notable figure in the U.S. civil rights movement, died
peacefully at home, a friend of the family said on Thursday.
The actress, who was 91 years old, died on Wednesday night
in New Rochelle, New York, surrounded by her family.
"She died of natural causes," said Arminda Thomas, who works
for Dee's family. "She was blessed with old age."
The petite actress won an Oscar nomination in 2008 for her
role in "American Gangster." After being nominated for six
Emmys, she nabbed the award in 1991 for her role in the TV movie
"Decoration Day."
Dee was married to actor Ossie Davis for 56 years until his
death in 2005. The couple, who had three children, formed a
productive and enduring artistic and activist partnership. They
performed together in plays and films and appeared together at
some of the seminal events of the turbulent civil rights era.
The actress broke free from the racially stereotypical roles
often given to black actresses when she began her career in the
1940s and continued to act into her 90s.
"Ruby Dee inspired so many people both on stage and off. At
the Tony Awards last Sunday, both Audra McDonald and Kenny Leon
paid tribute to Ruby Dee during their acceptance speeches," said
Charlotte St. Martin, executive director of the Broadway League,
which represents producers and theater owners.
Broadway theaters will dim their marquees on Friday in Dee's
memory.
President Barack Obama recalled Dee's performance in the
1989 Spike Lee film, "Do the Right Thing" - which the president
and his wife, Michelle, saw on their first date.
"Through her remarkable performances, Ruby paved the way for
generations of black actors and actresses, and inspired
African-American women across our country," Obama said in a
statement.
Friends and fans also turned to Twitter to express their
sadness.
"Words cannot express how much Ruby Dee inspired me to be
who I am today. I will miss her dearly ...," hip-hop mogul
Russell Simmons tweeted.
Director Spike Lee said he was "crushed" and actress Angela
Lansbury described Dee's death as "an irreplaceable loss."
Dee and Davis were equally famous for their political
activism, even as they paid a price in terms of their careers.
They denounced Senator Joseph McCarthy's anti-Communist crusades
of the 1950s and were blacklisted for a time. They also were
investigated by FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover's agents.
They counted civil rights leader Martin Luther King and
black activist Malcolm X among their friends and took part in
marches for racial equality in the South.
Dee and Davis were emcees of the landmark 1963 March on
Washington where King gave his "I Have a Dream" speech.
The couple were honored in 2004 at the Kennedy Center in
Washington for their lifetime contributions to theater, TV and
movies, as well as their advocacy for equality.
The Kennedy Center recognized them as "two of the most
prolific and fearless artists in American culture," stating:
"With courage and tenacity they have thrown open many a door
previously shut tight to African American artists and planted
the seed for the flowering of America's multicultural humanity."
Dee was born as Ruby Ann Wallace in Cleveland, the daughter
of a train porter and a schoolteacher, and was raised in the
Harlem section of New York City.
She attended Hunter College in New York, then joined the
American Negro Theater in 1941 before making her way to
Broadway.
In 1946, she appeared on Broadway with Davis, who also
became a director and playwright, in "Jeb," about a black
soldier back from World War Two who confronts the white
supremacist Ku Klux Klan.
Dee's films include "The Jackie Robinson Story" (1950) in
which she co-starred with Robinson, portraying himself in the
tale of major league baseball's first black player, as well as
"A Raisin in the Sun" (1961) with Sidney Poitier.
