LONDON Feb 12 Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and
former supermodel Jerry Hall will hold a marriage service early
next month at St Bride's church on London's Fleet Street, the
spiritual home of British journalism.
The 84-year-old executive chairman of News Corp and
21st Century Fox Inc and Hall, 59, announced their
engagement last month in a classified advert in the Times
newspaper, one of the papers his group owns.
The couple's nuptials will be celebrated at St Bride's on
March 5, the church said.
"He will be having a service to celebrate the marriage,"
Claire Seaton from St Bride's told Reuters. She said the actual
marriage ceremony would take place elsewhere.
The three-times-married media tycoon and Hall, who is also a
former actress and was the longtime partner of Rolling Stones
front man Mick Jagger, got engaged in Los Angeles, where they
had been attending Hollywood's Golden Globes awards ceremony.
They began dating last summer after being introduced by one
of Murdoch's sisters and his niece while in Australia, the Times
reported last month.
