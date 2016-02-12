LONDON Feb 12 Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall will hold a marriage service early next month at St Bride's church on London's Fleet Street, the spiritual home of British journalism.

The 84-year-old executive chairman of News Corp and 21st Century Fox Inc and Hall, 59, announced their engagement last month in a classified advert in the Times newspaper, one of the papers his group owns.

The couple's nuptials will be celebrated at St Bride's on March 5, the church said.

"He will be having a service to celebrate the marriage," Claire Seaton from St Bride's told Reuters. She said the actual marriage ceremony would take place elsewhere.

The three-times-married media tycoon and Hall, who is also a former actress and was the longtime partner of Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger, got engaged in Los Angeles, where they had been attending Hollywood's Golden Globes awards ceremony.

They began dating last summer after being introduced by one of Murdoch's sisters and his niece while in Australia, the Times reported last month.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)