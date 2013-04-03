April 3 Award-winning novelist and screenwriter
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, author of "Heat and Dust" and many other
books set in India, died on Wednesday at the age of 85, her Los
Angeles agent said.
Jhabvala died at her home in New York City, a spokesman for
Hollywood agency Paradigm told Reuters. The spokesman did not
give the cause of her death but said she had been sick for some
time.
Jhabvala also worked on several movie adaptations with
filmmakers James Ivory and Ismail Merchant, winning two Academy
Awards for her screenplays for 1985 movie "A Room With a View"
and "Howards End" in 1992.
Jhabvala was born in Germany but emigrated with her family
to Britain during the Nazi regime. She later married an Indian
architect and moved to India, where she began to write about her
life there.
Her novel "Heat and Dust," a romance about a young woman
living in India in the 1920s, won Britain's coveted Booker Prize
in 1975, and was adapted for the big screen in 1983.
Jhabvala collaborated with Merchant and Ivory on more than
20 movies including "The Remains of the Day" and "Mr. And Mrs.
Bridge."
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant and Eric Kelsey; Editing by Vicki
Allen)