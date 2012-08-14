Ryan Lochte leaves after a training session of the U.S. swimming team at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

LOS ANGELES Olympic champion swimmer Ryan Lochte, who emerged as one of the hottest new stars from the London Games, has signed on for his first acting role.

Lochte, 28, who won two gold medals in London, will play himself in a cameo appearance in the high-school TV series "90210" in October, producers said on Tuesday.

The U.S. swimmer will cross paths with Naomi Clark, played by AnnaLynne McCord, and Max Miller (Josh Zuckerman), at a resort where they are trying to rebuild their rocky relationship.

"When we found out Ryan Lochte was going to be in town and might appear on '90210', we felt like we'd won a gold medal! Team USA are all-stars in our book, and we're so excited he's making an appearance on the show," executive producers Patti Carr and Lara Olsen said in a statement.

"We only wish the episode was a surf event so we could have gotten him in the water, but he deserves a little rest on dry land," they added.

Lochte has been busy fielding offers from Hollywood since he made a splash at London 2012. He said last week he was moving from Florida to Los Angeles and would love to appear on TV contest "Dancing with the Stars" or "The Bachelor".

The single swimmer became a social media sensation during the London Olympics, thanks to his penchant for flashy jewel-encrusted teeth grills, playful rivalry with Michael Phelps, and good looks that had some commentators comparing him to movie heart-throb Ryan Gosling.

"90210", a spin-off of the 1990s TV series "Beverly Hills, 90210", begins its fifth season on the CW network in October and follows a group of privileged Beverly Hills teens as they navigate life. The episode featuring Lochte will air on October 28.

