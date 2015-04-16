April 15 Artwork worth $400,000 has been stolen
from the Sam Simon Foundation in Malibu, California, set up by
late "The Simpsons" co-creator Sam Simon, the California wire
agency City News Service (CNS) reported on Wednesday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Matthew
Dunn told CNS that someone from the foundation called to report
the theft of two paintings, including a $200,000 work by
American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein, late on Friday.
Dunn said the department put out a call for help to the
public in locating the pieces on Wednesday, CNS reported.
A representative for the sheriff's department could not be
immediately reached for details on Wednesday.
Simon, a co-creator of Fox's long-running hit animated
series "The Simpsons" and an ardent philanthropist, died after a
battle with colon cancer last month at the age of 59.
Simon won nine Emmy awards for his work as a writer and
executive producer of the situation comedy, which premiered in
1989 and won over a global audience with its portrait of a
bumbling father and his wayward family.
Simon, who had founded the Sam Simon Foundation in 2002,
decided to give away his fortune, estimated by media at $100
million.
