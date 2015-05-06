By Robert Mezan
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 6 The man accused of breaking
into Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock's Los Angeles home
entered a not guilty plea to more than two dozen charges in a
Los Angeles court on Wednesday.
Joshua Corbett was charged with stalking, first-degree
burglary, possession of a machine gun and possession of an
assault weapon, among other things. He remained silent as his
attorneys entered his plea.
The judge set a pre-trial hearing for June 8.
Police found an arsenal of weapons at Corbett's Montrose,
California, home following his arrest at Bullock's Beverly Hills
residence in June last year.
Bullock was at home during the alleged break-in and locked
herself in her bedroom closet, from where she called the police
and waited until they arrived.
Bullock's frantic and fearful 911 emergency call was played
during a preliminary hearing in court last month.
Corbett's attorney Steve Sitkoff on Wednesday said his
client "really thought he was married" to Bullock, and added,
"it was a delusion, but he doesn't think that anymore."
"He's mentally disturbed. He's getting some help in jail,
but he's not getting the kind of help he can get," Sitkoff said
following the arraignment.
"(Corbett) never intended to hurt Miss Bullock and we're
going to show that."
Corbett is being held on bail. He faces more than 20 years
in state prison if convicted as charged.
(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by
Mary Milliken and Ted Botha)