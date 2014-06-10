LOS ANGELES, June 10 A man who was arrested for
allegedly breaking into actress Sandra Bullock's Los Angeles
home was charged with burglary, stalking and possession of a
machine gun, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Joshua Corbett, 39, from the suburban Los Angeles community
of Montrose, was arrested on Sunday morning after allegedly
climbing the fence to the Oscar-winner's property and breaking
into her L.A. home near Beverly Hills, California at about 1
a.m. local time, prosecutors said.
Bullock, the star of such films as "The Blind Side" and this
year's Academy Award-winner "Gravity," was at home during the
alleged break-in.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney said Corbett, who
was arrested at the scene after a emergency call was placed from
inside the house, was not in possession of the machine gun at
the time of the break-in. A spokeswoman for the district
attorney's office declined to say where the gun was found.
Corbett is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday when
prosecutors will ask for bail to be set at $185,000. He faces up
to seven years and four months in California prison if convicted
on all felony charges.
Neither Corbett nor an attorney representing him could be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Diane
Craft)