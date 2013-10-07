Oct 7 American actress Scarlett Johansson has
been named the sexiest woman alive for the second time by
Esquire, the men's lifestyle magazine said on Monday.
"The Avengers" star was named sexiest woman in 2006 and is
the only woman to have been given the title twice by the
publication. The annual recipient of the title is chosen by
Esquire editors.
Husky-voiced Johansson, who rose to prominence as a teenager
in the 2001 cult film "Ghost World," stars in three films this
fall. In "Don Jon" she plays the girlfriend of a pornography
addict and in the sci-fi thriller "Under the Skin" she is a
seductive extraterrestrial. She voices a man's computer
companion in "Her."
"You know, I gotta hustle," Johansson told the magazine of
her busy work schedule. "I'm a 28-year-old woman in the movie
business, right? Pretty soon the roles you're offered all become
mothers. Then they just sort of stop."
Johansson said last month she was engaged to marry French
journalist Romain Dauriac. Her previous marriage to actor Ryan
Reynolds ended in 2011 after three years.
Last year's sexiest woman, according to Esquire, was
American actress Mila Kunis. Barbadian pop singer Rihanna,
British actress Kate Beckinsale and South African actress
Charlize Theron have all been given the "sexiest" distinction by
the magazine.
